York native wins first NHRA National Title | Fast Lane

Andy Anderson wins first NHRA Pro Eliminator class title.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — It's always a goal of any driver to win a championship. Well, after 28 years of racing, York’s Andy Anderson finally has a win on the national stage at the NHRA nationals in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“We ran right before the pros. There were probably 15 to 20,000 people in the stands and we’re not used to running in front of spectators. So blocking that out, blocking out that I was here in 2009. It’s one run literally saying that you are the national champion,” said Anderson.

In the Pro Eliminator class, Anderson left it all on the track to take his 2002 Chevy S10 with a 552 cubic inch engine to the winners circle in Las Vegas.

However, it wasn’t all champagne and roses to get there. The NHRA has seven geographical divisions across North America. Division one, which includes the South Central Pennsylvania area, was chosen for a wild card spot.

Anderson picked up the last spot to secure his trip and wanted redemption for his last trip to the big stage in 2009. It’s also been 24-years since Anderson won the 16 and 17 year old Jr. Dragster National Championship.

This title, was just a little sweeter.

“I lost it. I was one hand, maybe no hands at certain points, down the track. I mean, just the realization of 28-years of doing this, to finally get to the top of the mountain. There’s no other achievement, in what we do, that’s higher than this," said Anderson.

It’s the goal of any dragster to bring home a “Wally" but, it means even more that Anderson was able to share the time with his family. And of course, all three of his kids are hopeful for a future national championship.