High school senior working towards his pro card | Fast Lane

Danny Dietrich wins the final race at Lincoln; picks up 6th win at the track in 2022.

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — It’s never too late to find something you want to pursue, even if it takes you from four wheels down to two. Thomasville's Wyatt Reever is a high school senior. He used to race 4-wheelers and recently made the switch to a dirt bike. This past season, Reever impressed a local amatur team owner. He joins MotoEsh and wins his first race out with the new team. Reever is trying to earn enough motorcross amatur points and work his way up to A-Class, with the goal of one day, hopefully getting his pro-card.

Rain or shine, you'll find Reever getting some laps in.

“My dad set aside a pasture for me, a cow pasture and we kind of just went to work and made this little made shift track," said Reever.

He hits the track a few times a week.

Reever went from racing 4-wheelers to dirt bikes. A little later in the game to switch but he couldn’t have accomplished anything with without his support system backing him and family traveling so he could go race.

“I trained with Derek Leatherman. He’s actually a pro now. He helped me out a good bit and just having a track to always ride at my house or his house. Just the support from everybody around me. Sponsors and everyone that has helped me," said Reever.

Towards the end of the summer, Reever made an impression and joined his first amatur team, MotoEsh. The first time racing for his new team, he won and placed third in the PAMX Pennsylvania State Motocross Championships at Pleasure Valley Raceway in August.

“He’s very humble. You can’t get him to brag and on the other hand he works really hard. He makes things happen. We look for someone who can basically get back up, regardless of what happens and we look for passion, as well," said Matthew Esh, owner of MotoEsh Racing.

Reever and his teammate Thomas Garvin push each other to be better everyday. After a successful season, both racers will be jumping up classes. They race primarily in the keystone state with a few races over the boarder, in neighboring states.

Reever has no end in sight with the season coming to a close. He has plans of going to training camps to improve his riding skills.

“Wyatt doesn’t quit. I don’t know if he can quit," said Esh.

Lincoln Speedway finale

The "Fabulous" Lincoln Speedway hosted their Night of Champions to close out the 2022 racing season. Danny Dietrich Picked up his 6th win of the season at the track while Doug Hammaker took the checkered in the 358s.