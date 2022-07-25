Slugger Telvin Nash happy to be back with 'loyal' Revolution | Sunday Sitdown

Nash also holds both the franchise career home run mark for the York Revolution with 94, as well as the single season mark of 41.

YORK, Pa. — Telvin Nash loves the sport of baseball.

He is one of the most prolific players in Revolution history but his on field exploits go well beyond the fences of PeoplesBank Park. Nash has played in Taiwan, Japan, and Mexico as well as at multiple levels in the United States. The right handed slugger can tattoo a baseball.

He recently signed with the Revolution to return to the club for the first time since 2019. As the second half of the Atlantic League season gets underway, Nash sat down with FOX43 in our Sunday Sitdown.