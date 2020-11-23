Sunday Sitdown: PSAC Commissioner Steve Murray

YORK, Pa. — Several months ago, the NCAA canceled fall sports championships but the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC), which Shippensburg and Millersville University are members of, hoped to push fall and winter sports to the spring. Now, within a week, the conference had to cancel fall and winter required seasons and championships. After the PSACs decision, they left it open to schools to opt-in, if, six or more of the 18 PSAC universities also opted to move forward. The sports of swimming and cross country were two sports to receive the required votes.