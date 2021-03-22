Sunday Sitdown: Pocono Raceway President Ben May

Pocono Raceway is just under 100-days until the second NASCAR cup double-header. First time fans will be able to attend.

LONG POND, Pa. — It has been nearly a week since Governor Tom Wolf revised the Pennsylvania mitigation measures, allowing for more facilities to have a larger capacity.

Last year, Governor Wolf approved of Pocono Raceway to host their first ever NASCAR double-header. Then there was a single fan in the stands. Just essential personnel and NASCAR teams.

Now, less than a 100-days out from the 2021 NASCAR double-header, and the possibility of having have 50% capacity starting April 4th. FOX43s Lyndsay Barna caught with track President Ben May in our Sunday Sitdown.

Here is a link to the new the new Pennsylvania mitigation guidelines effective April 4th, 2021.

Pocono Raceway will host five races in three days with ARCA, Truck Series, Xfinity Series and two Cup races on June 25th to June 27th.