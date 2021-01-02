Sunday Sitdown: Matt Moulson named 44th Captain in Bears History

HERSHEY, Pa. — This week on the Sunday Sports Frenzy we inch closer to the start of the AHL season. As we turn the calendar ahead one day at time towards the Bears opener Hershey made an announcement that veteran Matt Moulson would don the "C" on his chest, as he has earned the honor of the Captaincy. Moulson becomes the 44th Captain in Bears history.
We caught up with Matt this week on a media zoom hosted by the club and had a chance to ask him what it is like to have that "C" on his chest.
Moulson found out at practice with a video message in which his two young children dropped the news on him as he was surrounded by his teammates and then presented the updated jersey.
Watch the video above to hear Moulson's thoughts on the how physical the 2021 season may be facing the same teams, how the Bears will look to stay involved in the community through the pandemic and how the position of Captain will be more challenging this year.