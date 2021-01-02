Sunday Sitdown: Matt Moulson named 44th Captain in Bears History

Moulson talks about possible physical 2020 season and Bears community involvement off the ice

HERSHEY, Pa. — This week on the Sunday Sports Frenzy we inch closer to the start of the AHL season. As we turn the calendar ahead one day at time towards the Bears opener Hershey made an announcement that veteran Matt Moulson would don the "C" on his chest, as he has earned the honor of the Captaincy. Moulson becomes the 44th Captain in Bears history.

We caught up with Matt this week on a media zoom hosted by the club and had a chance to ask him what it is like to have that "C" on his chest.

Moulson found out at practice with a video message in which his two young children dropped the news on him as he was surrounded by his teammates and then presented the updated jersey.

We're honored to name 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗧 𝗠𝗢𝗨𝗟𝗦𝗢𝗡 the 44th captain in club history. The veteran winger has played over 1,000 pro games and led Hershey in goals last season. Congratulations, @MMoulson! #HBH



