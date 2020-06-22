Sunday Sitdown: Justin Leonard talks Fathers' Day golf and the Ryder Cup

YORK, Pa. — The game of golf can be a special bond between a father and son and with no final round of the US Open this year in its traditional spot, we found a way to talk golf anyway.



Justin Leonard, a 12-time PGA Tour Champion and 1999 Ryder Cup legend stops by the Frenzy and discusses everything from the time he has with his family on the course to what it would be like playing the Ryder Cup without fans.