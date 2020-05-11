Sunday Sitdown: How your diet can help you stay healthy as the winter season approaches

Leslie Bonci: Sports nutrition consultant for the 2020 Super Bowl Champions has some tips

YORK, Pa. — With the winter high school sports season approaching parents are gearing up to navigate a new normal for their kids in many ways. While athletes focus on being competitive at the highest levels there are things can be done away from the court of play and weight room to help stay healthy. One of those things is how one fuels themselves with nutrition.

On this episode of the "Sunday Sitdown" we talk with Leslie Bonci, a sports nutrition consultant for the 2020 Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs, about what a parent and athletes can do in their diets to help stay healthy.

Leslie focuses on:

● How to make the right food and drink choices for sport activities

● How to maintain a well-balanced sports diet

● How to prevent the spread of germs during practices and games