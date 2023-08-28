'The Sprint Car King' Steve Kinser | Sunday Sitdown

Steve Kinser won over 900 sprint car features during his impressive career.

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. — He's known as the greatest sprint car driver in the history of the sport.

Steve Kinser grew up in Indiana and was a very successful wrestler in high school; being runner-up for a state medal his junior year and winning gold his senior year.

FOX43's Lyndsay Barna sat down with Kinser at Lincoln Speedway on Saturday. He alluded to not knowing how good he would be, in a sprint car, after getting a later start then some in racing.

When Kinser jumped into the seat, he didn't just shine in a sprint car. He dominated. Kinser picked up over 900 wins, 690 of those were World of Outlaw wins. During that time, he also won 20-Outlaw championships. Kinser has won every major race this is on dirt.

Throughout his career, he also dabbled in NASCAR, INDY and IROC. He's known as one of the best drivers in the world with ESPN listing him on their Top 25.

Kinser retired in 2016 and since has still kept himself busy back in Indiana with properties he manages and jokingly said all the lawn that needs to be mowed.

Above is the full interview with Steve Kinser and FOX43's Lyndsay Barna.