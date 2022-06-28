Billy Pauch talks about his racing career | Sitdown

Pauch retires after winning first race of the season.

YORK SPRINGS, Pa. — Heading into to any season, there's a lot of preparation that goes on behind the scenes. The top goal of any team, is to win. Driver Billy Pauch had plans to race the entire 2022 season. He had his cars built, sponsors and supplies needed for the season, and the first race out, Pauch started the season right. With a feature win. That put him right at the top of the points standings to start the season on the right foot.

Shortly after the win, Pauch had a feeling it was time. Time to call it a career after 47-years behind the wheel of multiple divisions and over 740 wins; 62 of them coming in a sprint car. His very first coming at what was known as the old Susquehanna Speedway, now BAPS Motor Speedway. Pauch also was the fastest man in a sprint car in 1994 after recording the fastest lap in the Zemco #1. Pauch talks about retirement and reflects back on his racing career with FOX43's Lyndsay Barna at the Eastern Muesum of Motorsports in York Springs.