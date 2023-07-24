Shark Racing's Logan Schuchart reflects on million dollar, Williams Grove wins | Sunday Sitdown

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Drivers could only dream of winning one million dollars, but it was a dream come true for Hanover's Logan Schuchart.
Ten days ago, Schuchart was competing in the Eldora Million at Eldora Speedway in Ohio. A million dollar race was unheard of in the sprint car world.
The shark couldn't have scripted a better night. Literally, he had a perfect night by winning his heat and picking the pole. He wired the field and lead every lead from the green to the checkered to cash in $1 million.
Above is the full interview with Shark Racing's Logan Schuchart.
Shark Racing's No. 1S won the richest payday in sprint car history, and it doesn't come as a surprise that Schuchart came away with the win. That was his fifth win at that track, winning a World of Outlaws race there earlier this season.
It was a huge win for Shark Racing. Schuchart talked about making history and how his grandfather, Sprint Car Hall of Famer Bobby Allen, has ensured confidence in himself.
Schuchart came home for third time this season with the Outlaws. On Saturday night, he beat Brad Sweet to the line to pick up his very first Outlaw win at Williams Grove.