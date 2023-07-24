Shark Racing's Logan Schuchart reflects on million dollar, Williams Grove wins | Sunday Sitdown

Hanover's Logan Schuchart made history winning the first million dollar sprint car race.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Drivers could only dream of winning one million dollars, but it was a dream come true for Hanover's Logan Schuchart.

Ten days ago, Schuchart was competing in the Eldora Million at Eldora Speedway in Ohio. A million dollar race was unheard of in the sprint car world.

The shark couldn't have scripted a better night. Literally, he had a perfect night by winning his heat and picking the pole. He wired the field and lead every lead from the green to the checkered to cash in $1 million.

Above is the full interview with Shark Racing's Logan Schuchart.

Shark Racing's No. 1S won the richest payday in sprint car history, and it doesn't come as a surprise that Schuchart came away with the win. That was his fifth win at that track, winning a World of Outlaws race there earlier this season.

It was a huge win for Shark Racing. Schuchart talked about making history and how his grandfather, Sprint Car Hall of Famer Bobby Allen, has ensured confidence in himself.