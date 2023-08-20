Rivalry between Dietrich and Rahmer heats up at the Grove | Fast Lane

Danny Dietrich and Freddie Rahmer battled at the Grove; Dietrich gets the win in this round.

YORK, Pa. — The All-Stars Circuit of Champions made a quick appearance in Central Pa. Sunday night the Kramer Cup was hosted at Selinsgrove. Zeb Wise walked away with the win while Brent Marks and Danny Dietrich closed out the podium.

The series will be returning in three weeks for the Tuscarora 50 at Port Royal.

On the home front, a heated rivalry continued to ignite on the track between Dietrich and Freddie Rahmer; it wouldn’t be a Central Pa. race if Rahmer and Dietrich weren’t going at it.

Dietrich stated that he felt a lot of pressure before bumping Rahmer out of the way and getting the No. 8 all out of wack.

After jumping the cushion, Rahmer came down on the racing surface and right into Tyler Reeser, which created a ripple effect and collected even more cars.

Dietrich then pulled a slider on Devon Borden, granting him his first win at the Grove this season.

“I can feel him, pushing me through the rear bumper. He knocked his nose wing off and he didn’t go to the bottom. Then, I [saw] him stop like he was going to run through the middle. Too late, you know. That’s how he’s been passing for the lead. It’s a shame. He left the door wide open," said Dietrich during the post-race interview on the front stretch.

In the first race out in the fire engine red "Old Milwaukee," Lucas Wolfe won the makeup feature.

Earlier in the night, the smallest catch of a wheel sent Cody Fletcher flying. Fletcher managed to take out the Williams Grove sign in turn three, on Beer Hill, but thankfully walked away from the accident and was right back at it the next night at Lincoln.

In the 358s, Dylan Norris won in the No. 6 and Kyle Spence was able to add his name to the All-Time win list with his first win at the Grove.

Over to the "Fabulous" Lincoln Speedway Saturday night, Tyler Ross lost it in one and two.

Fast Freddie, from starting 10th, extended his winningest driver in the country status to 15 wins on the season.

In the 358 feature, Fletcher came back from the night before and won his heat but spun out in the corner, during feature action.

Doug Hammaker cruised to another win at Lincoln.

Up in Port Royal, the Living Legends Dream Race at the "Speed Palace" put on a show in both of the Twin 25s.

Lance Dewease was leading by a half a straight away in the Macri 39m, with two laps to go but Borden had his eyes on the prize. He got a run on in the final corner to steal the win away from National Sprint Car Hall of Famer.