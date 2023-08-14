Revolution sign former Dallastown alum Nick Parker | Sunday Sitdown

YORK, Pa. — This week on the Sunday Sitdown, we were joined by former Dallastown standout baseball player Nick Parker.
After completing his NCAA eligibility at the University of Virginia, with a trip to the college baseball World Series, Parker recently signed with the York Revolution to jumpstart his professional baseball career.
Parker talked about his time not only at UVA but also Coastal Carolina, where he began his successful college career.
After going undrafted and unsigned as he looked to enter affiliate minor league baseball, Parker chose to sign with the York Revolution, a club he knows very well.
Watch the video above to hear Parker speak with FOX43's Andrew Kalista about his decision to play for York and what he hopes is his next step.