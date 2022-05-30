Macri sweeps Weikert; cashes in biggest win of career | Fast Lane

Dillsburg's Anthony Macri won back-to-back All-Star races at Port Royal.

PORT ROYAL, Pa. — It was a big weekend at Port Royal for the Bob Weikert Memorial.

Some fans spent the entire weekend camping out at the track.

The biggest question of the weekend was, coild Danny Dietrich pilot the No. 29 to victory lane, for $29,000 on the 29th?

For the first time all season, camping was back at the speed palace.

Fans packed up the campers and set up shop for the holiday weekend. Some marked the Memorial Day weekend for the first time at the track; when they heard their favorite driver was coming to town.

“Love Port Royal and Brian Brown is here. So, as soon as we found out. We made plans to come," said Scott Shuman, Blandon, Berks County

“Oh, we’ve been camping here for years. It’s probably been 4, 5, 6 years. Always playing cornhole, getting rowdy, the whole nine. It’s just what we like to do on the weekends," said Darian Amendola, Seven Stars, Juniata County

Themes shined throughout the campground. The luau won the best tailgate at the groups first attempt at the contest.

“First year, let’s try to win it ourselves and here we are. We’re in the winners circle," said Bryson Clark, Mifflintown, Juniata County.

They had everything Hawaiian. Even their menu was Hawaiian.

Why the fans are here for has one common denominator, their love of racing. The lines stretched out to the road as fans got ready to cheer on their favorite driver.

The PA Posse put on a show Saturday night. Coming to five to go, Lance Dewease used the middle lane to pass Dietrich for the lead. Double D grabbed the wall coming out of four.

Then, with pressure from Anthony Macri, Dietrich hit the wall in one and two and give second to the concrete kid. A lap later, Macri stuck his nose to the rail and pulled the slider on Dewease. But, Dewease fought back.

The next lap, same thing but Macri has the upper hand and leads coming to the white flag. They were side-by-side down the back stretch, each kept their normal lines in three and four. Macri had the speed off four to beat the veteran and cash in $10,000.

Night number two and racing for a $29,000 payday. Will No. 29 be the lucky number, pay and day for Dietrich? Forty-four drivers hope it’s them at the end of the night.

Rico Abreu on the pole of the 30-lap feature. Chris Windom looked for his first 410 win as he led lap one after starting second.

Six lap in, Abreu climbed the wall in one and two and slowed up to bring out the first caution. Go back to green for a little bit. Macri battled with Windom and took the lead away but two more cautions stop Macri from running away with it.

The first one was for Zeb Wise. Then, Brian Brown who had a flat right rear.

Macri led the final five laps to sweep the Weikert weekend and captured his biggest race of his career, so far.

“Honestly, coming out of the heat race. I thought we had a pretty good car. Then drawing fourth, I just knew I had to driver hard and save my equipment, as long as I could. Then, we got to the lead there and just tried to drive hard, still try and be in control," said Macri.

The 39M cashed in $39K this weekend

Lincoln also has an impressive car count Saturday night with 35 cars.