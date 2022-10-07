Kids night at Port Royal; Macri adds to win count | Fast Lane

Macri and Devon Borden have a few changes heading in to the weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORT ROYAL, Pa. — Silly season is always upon us, especially as we keep diving deeper in to the season. Another shake up this week. Devon Borden and Heffner Racing parted ways. The same day, Borden joined Shuttlesworth Stehman Racing.

That name probably sounded familiar to most, that's because Chris and Jim Shuttlesworth parted ways with Macri Motorsports.

Anthony Macri is not slowing down. He brought in Bernie Stuebgen to wrench on the car this weekend and won back-to-back nights at Williams Grove on Friday and the fast timer at Lincoln before picking up his 16th win on the season.

At Port Royal Saturday night, they hosted four features on Kids Night.

(Vintage cars hit the track at the Latimore Valley Fairgrounds in the above video)

One hundred and thirty one kids got to race on the front stretch before the features. From two wheels, to four and even electric with some youngsters using power wheels. What made the day for some kids even more was getting to write their name on a sprint car. Dylan Cisney let the kids sign the car he was racing the night.

Derek Hauck led the field to green to start a drama filled race. Just past halfway, Cisney used lap traffic to get by Hauck as Ryan Timms had a huge run, coming out of four. Took second away in the next turn.

But, unfortunately the second place car of Timms had a flat right rear.

Back to green, three wide does not mix well down the backstretch. Three car accident between Logan Wagner, Jeff Halligan and Hauck. Wagner's right rear sheered off and took off down the track.

Then, heartbreak with five left as Cisney blew a tire and went for a wild ride in three and four. He walked into the ambulance under his own power.

That handed the lead to the legend, Mike Wagner. Jeff Halligan carried the momentum down the backstretch to dart below Wagner to pick up his second feature win.