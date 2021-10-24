Port Royal closes out the season; Macri competes in Trophy Cup | Fast Lane

Anthony Macri headed out to California to compete in his first Trophy Cup

Saturday was a messy day for part of the day but Port Royal was determined to get their last race of the season in. It wasn’t the way the Speed Palace wanted to begin the last race, but after five hours of rain. Crews were able to get the track ready for the 10th Keystone Racesaver Challenge. Three divisions on tap.

In the 305s, track points came down to the a main with 5-point race to the finish between Dave Grube and Garrett Bard.

Kassidy Krietz was on the move. The 69K started 17th and rounded out the top 5. Justin Clark took the first feature as Grube picked up the points title.

Then, Nick Sweigart took the checkered in the Founders race.

In the limited late models, the 19D found the way to the front early. Dylan Stake took the final limited late model feature of the season, and Adam Campbell wins the 4-clyinder race.

BAPS wasn’t as lucky, the track was soupy! Officials originally moved the 410 show to this coming Saturday but with a schedule conflict with the 3-day quarter midget event. The 410 race has been cancelled. So, the next and final race of the year is the showdown Saturday, November 13th.

A couple of big races going on across the country, one of them in Pa at Bedford Speedway.

Max Blair jumped into a backup car and took the $25,000, leading 40 of the 60 lap feature during the Keystone Cup. Followed by Jeff Rine, Matt Cosner and the "truth," Gregg Satterlee, making his way to 4th from 21st.

California dreaming for the concrete kid Anthony Macri maked his first trip out to wine country to race for Tiner Hirst Enterprise. Three nights of the Trophy cup. The first night, Macri made his presence known finishing second and tied for the lead in the points. After having one of the fastest cars. You know how this kid loves running it wide open and bouncing off the wall. He cuts a few right rears that takes him out of contention but still an awesome first showing.

“Pretty stocked. It’s pretty badass,' said Macri. "It’s everything everyone has ever said and more. Haven’t really ran anything like this but it’s definitely pretty neat. It makes you work for your points. It kinda makes it more fun, really. You have to get up on the wheel and race hard. It’s just really fun“