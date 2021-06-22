Penn State National Champion hits the mat in Lebanon at Cedars camp | Sunday Sitdown

LEBANON, Pa. — In this weeks Sunday Sitdown on the Frenzy we are joined by 2021 NCAA 184 lb. wrestling champion Aaron Brooks. The current Nittany Lion made a stop at Lebanon Cedars wrestling camp to impart some of his wisdom and advice on upcoming area wrestlers.
Brooks, part of a star studded lineup of guest instructors at the camp, saw kids come from as far as way as California to attend the three day event.
Brooks talks every thing from the Nittany Lions Wrestling Club room to why he loves taking part in camps and giving back to the sport. Brooks also talks the future of the sport and the role girls wrestling will play in that growth.