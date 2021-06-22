Penn State National Champion hits the mat in Lebanon at Cedars camp | Sunday Sitdown

Brooks talks the growth of wrestling and future of girls in the sport

LEBANON, Pa. — In this weeks Sunday Sitdown on the Frenzy we are joined by 2021 NCAA 184 lb. wrestling champion Aaron Brooks. The current Nittany Lion made a stop at Lebanon Cedars wrestling camp to impart some of his wisdom and advice on upcoming area wrestlers.

Brooks, part of a star studded lineup of guest instructors at the camp, saw kids come from as far as way as California to attend the three day event.