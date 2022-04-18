NHRA driver honors fallen PA State Troopers; BAPS hosts Easter hunt

Two drivers break feature track records.

LEWISTOWN, Pa. — While you’re sitting around the dinner table, take a moment to cherish the time with family. Some this holiday won’t get the opportunity for one reason or another.

A message any professional athlete delivers can carry a lot of weight. One Pennsylvania NHRA Pro Stock Drag Racer used his national stage to remember those who lost their life in the line of duty.

Some can only dream of reaching speeds of an excess of 200 miles per hour down a drag strip but for Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania's Kyle Koretsky, he gets to live it regularly but keeping it in the bloodline after his dad raced nearly his whole life and introduced Koretsky to the sport.

It’s an adrenaline rush of going zero to over 200 miles-per-hour in just a little over six seconds.

As a driver going from point A to point B as fast as he can, he's making more noise on the track than just the horsepower. Koretsky's selfless act of paying his respects to the fallen.

Pennsylvania State Trooper Martin F. Mack III and Trooper Branden T. Sisca died when a car struck them and one other person responding to a call on Interstate 95 in March. Both troopers weren't too far away from where they grew up. Trooper Martin was from Koretsky’s hometown of Levittville, Pa. He did not know the two State Troopers who died in the line of duty and with being on the road with NHRA, Koretsky could not be there to pay his respects. They were racing that weekend in Las Vegas at the NHRA Four-Wide Natioanls and that’s when he wanted to do something more. Using his platform to pay tribute to the fallen officers.

On the roof of his dragster, both of the troopers pictures, a scripture, "When a police officer is killed, it's not an agency that loses an officer, it's an entire nation," by Chris Cosgriff, ODMP Founder and the bystander who the officers were assisting, Reyes Rivera Oliveras.

“To do it was something I felt in my heart that needed to be done,' said Koretsky. 'Not to get the recognition or anything like that. I'm fortunate enough that we’re in the spotlight, already. We’re on national television. It’s more of the fact it’s such a sad tragedy that it happened. I wish I was there. I wish I was home to witness all the support that the locals gave their families but I wasn’t and I thought that was the best thing to do. The only thing I could really do from my heart, my families heart, to represent them in what we do, drag racing.”

Koretsky will be in action next at the NHRA SpringNationals April 22-24 at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown, Texas.

Central PA Racing

Friday night at Williams Grove Anthony Macri led Dylan Cisney and the rest of the field to green. The Dare Devil Devon Borden drove hard into turn one, under Chad Trout to take third.

Macri left everyone in his dust to win at the Grove. He doubled up winning at Port Royal the next day and set a new track record for fastest feature.

Over at Lincoln, also on Saturday night, Danny Dietrich did the same. Raced his why to a new track record starting from eighth to take the lead away from Austin Bishop. Dietrich lapped the entire field to the top 10.

Before the races at BAPS Motor Speedway, kids participate in a race of their own. It was one of, if not the largest Easter egg hunt in Central PA. Over 20,000 eggs. Kids from 2-12 took part in three different age groups.

The track continues to give back to the community, as this holiday is more than just Easter egg hunts, fans were asked to bring nonperishables to help those less fortunate.

Thrivent Financial will match up to the 250 pounds of food donated to help support New Hope Ministries – Dover Campus.

“Just wanted to do something for the community that would bring a local affect to the community. Something that we would really see a lot of benefit from," said Mike Gallagher, Fusion Financial Group.

“This year we’re kind of taking a big swing with stuff we’re doing with Thrivent financial throughout the season. So, it’s definitely something that’s very important to the speedway," said Kolten Gouse, BAPS Motor Speedway General Manager and Promoter.