Lydell Mitchell talks Penn State playing days and watching "Immaculate Reception" in person | Sunday Sitdown

YORK, Pa. — In this weeks edition of the "Sunday Sitdown," Sports Director Todd Sadowski is on board the happy Valley Cruise to Bermuda with a roster of former Nittany Lions.



Todd sits down and chats with Nittany Lions legend and college football Hall of Famer Lydell Mitchell about his playing days at Penn State, some memories and how he hops to see this cruise grow as it benefits child cancer research.