Reinhardt finding speed in new ride; Marks wins Selinsgrove National Open | Fast Lane

Kyle Reinhardt has finished on the podium four times in the last six races.

YORK, Pa. — It has been a month since Kyle Reinhardt jumped in the Grove Racing No. 45. to finish out the All-Star Circuit of Champions schedule.

In ten races, Reinhardt has only finished outside the top 10 three times, and one of those, he broke while he was leading. He has landed on the podium four times in the last six races.

On Friday night at Fremont, Reinhardt not only landed himself on the podium. On the final lap, he took the high side around the law firm, Parker Price-Miller, to steal the lead back and the win. This was Reinhardt's first win at Fremont, second career All-Star win and second win this season after winning at BAPS in June.

"Fast" Freddie

Another driver who's been a hot topic is Freddie Rahmer. During Pennsylvania Speedweek, FOX43's Lyndsay Barna caught up with Rahmer about being the winningest driver in the country earlier this season. If he kept it up, he'd end the season just shy of 20 wins.

Well, "Fast" Freddie is now at 17 wins as he picked up another win at Lincoln on Saturday. Rahmer has 14 wins alone at Lincoln in 2023. After starting sixth, he passed Cameron Smith for the lead. He clinched his fourth straight Lincoln Track Championship. Rahmer is one win away from doubling his season high in features. He has passed six drivers on Lincoln's All-Time win list this season.

Kody Hartlaub passed Frankie Herr for his third win this season in the 358 division.

After starting third and after a restart, Troy Wagaman Jr. gets a run under Justin Peck at Williams Grove on Friday to get the lead. Wagaman Jr. let the rest of the field battle behind him as he picked up his second win at Williams Grove this season.

We continue to march through the month of money in Central Pennsylvania. This time, it's the with the Selinsgrove National Open.

Brent Marks is $28,600 richer by winning the National Open at the paperclip. He was also able to pick up a $2,600 bonus leading at the halfway point.



Kenny Heffner and Jake Jones also picked up wins on Saturday.

NHRA Reading Nationals