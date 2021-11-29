How racing got started in Knoxville; Zearfoss wins finale in Arizona | Fast Lane

Knoxville started as a well-known horse track.

The rich history embedded just under the grandstands. Knoxville Raceway has a cave for their track Hall of Fame inductees and a great way to honor the Knoxville Nationals winners with an Avenue of Champions.

Each track has its own unique way of how the dirt first beings to fly. Knoxville is no different.

“There was a group of stock car racers that just wanted to race cars. They raced at Sheraton, Newton, and Knoxville was kind of in the middle. And, I’ve heard all these stories of how they got fighting and decided. Well, let’s just go to Knoxville. I don’t know why. They started weekly race in 1954 because of that," said John McCoy, Knoxville Promoter and Race Director.

And it wasn’t too long after that, the birth of the one of the most know races in the world, was kicked off, and now running 60 years strong.

“It was a big crowd for the first one. You know, none of this town was out here then. This place was kind of out on it’s own. Except, the bar across the street and ran it out of beer so that was a disaster," McCoy chuckled.