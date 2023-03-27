Kevin Nouse named All Star Series Director | Sitdown

Mechanicsburg's Kevin Nouse was announced on Thursday as the new All Star Circuit of Champions Series Director.

YORK, Pa. — After joining the series a year ago, Mechanicsburg's Kevin Nouse never thought he'd be the next All-Star Circuit of Champions Series Director. The series announced the news on Thursday, which means Nouse was promoted from being a series technical official.

Nouse filled the void of former series director, Eric Walls, who's also a Central Pennsylvania native, who left the series for a job in NASCAR. Walls bounced the thought around to Nouse about taking over, but he didn't think it would have happened that quickly.

"It's neat to have the series based out of Indianapolis, but you know the majority of us are from Central Pa. So, that's kind of cool. I think it's kind of a testament to how rich the racing environment is in Central Pa. There's a lot of good people, here, in Pa. There's a lot of good race car drivers. There's a lot of good officials," said Nouse.

Nouse is a 30-year sprint car veteran. He stopped racing in 2020, but could never find himself away from the track, and always was looking to help out or be involved. That's why he was fitting Steve Topper, another Central Pa. native, for a firesuit last year, and that's when the idea of the All-Stars came about.

When asked if he thinks his experience as a driver helps set him aside from any other candidate, who may not have ever raced, Nouse said, "I think, not necessarily as far as running the show but as far as understanding what's happening on the race track, I can watch a guys car go around the racetrack and know if he's tight or if he's loose or whatever the case may be." Nouse continued to say, "I can see the grooves coming into the race track probably way before most people can. That's nothing against anybody that hasn't raced, but I do feel, that having a driver in a serious position role or a series director role or somebody that's making calls, I think that's important and I think that the series will benefit from that."

The All-Stars kick off the points side of the season on April 7 at Attica.