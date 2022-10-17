Announcer Johnny Gibson | Sunday Sitdown

Gibson has been the voice of the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars since 1997.

PORT ROYAL, Pa. — If you've gone to a World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series race in the last 27-years, there's one familiar voice you've probably heard. 'The Voice' of the Outlaws Johnny Gibson.

Nearly three decades Gibson has been behind the mic, calling some of the best races in sprint car history.

Over 2,000 straight races he's been there to witness and call and eyeing up 3,000 as Gibson continues to be the voice of the Outlaws.

His four-wide fan salute saying can always be imitated but never duplicated from fans around the world.

Gibson found his love for dirt racing when his father, Johnny Gibson III, brought him to the race track growing up in Western Pennsylvania. As he got older, the love for the sport grew even bigger. He traveled to World of Outlaw Sprint Car races and got his foot in the door selling programs. It wasn't until he was asked up to the booth one night at a race in California to give his analysis and then asked to call a heat race with absolute no broadcast experience whatsoever.

Gibson sat down with FOX43's Lyndsay Barna when the series was in town racing at Port Royal for the Nittany Showdown. You can see the full interview in the video above.

Gibson's knowledge of the sports and enuthiastic presnces in the booth impressed series director Carlton Relmers, went to Ted Johnson and since, Gibson has been the voice of the series.