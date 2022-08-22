Joe Holston tees it up for another marathon of golf with Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Capital Region | Sunday Sitdown

YORK, Pa. — For the third straight year, Joe Holston is set to push the limits on his golf abilities with a marathon day on the course.
Joe Holston and fellow Board Member Brian Lorenz have a goal of raising $144,000 with a 144-hole single-day "Golf Fore Kids’ Sake" challenge. The event takes place on Sept. 6, at Manda Golf Club. The goal is not just to raise money, however, as they aim to recruit mentors for the kids on their waiting list.
Watch the interviews above and below to hear all about Joe's marathon golf history, as well as from Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Capital Region about what they provide to area kids.