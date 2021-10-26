Horrific homecoming for Penn State | Pride of the Lions

Penn State's season disappears with loss to Illinois

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State gave away a game Saturday against Illinois and there is plenty of blame to share for this debacle of a loss.

First off, the backup quarterback situation is apparently so bad a clearly limited Sean Clifford was the best option to win according to Coach Franklin

The Lions could have included Ta'Quan Roberson in a package to at least threaten the option for a quarterback run. In the two-point conversion contest now known as overtime Roberson's legs could have been a valuable asset to gain three yards.

Even with an anemic offense Penn State could have won the game with either of the double reverse option passes to the quarterbacks.

Sean Clifford dropped a rushed pass from Tyler Warren, though it was still very catchable. That play took place in the two point session.

The Fighting Illini tried the same play basically in the first overtime. A soft throw fell out of the hands of safety Jaquan Brisker and Illinois kicked a field goal to extend the game. While that would have won it right then and there, instead on the ninth attempt Illinois converts and delivers a crushing loss to the Nittany Lions as they say good bye to the playoffs.

This week the Lions will try to pick up the pieces in time for Ohio State on Saturday.

"Obviously we didn't get the job done in what was it nine overtimes, said Nittany Coach Franklin. "There were plenty of plays for us to end it but either we did not execute, or we did not make plays when we had the opportunity to do so and that's on both offense and defense."

Penn State is 5-2 and still has three top ten teams to play: Ohio State in Columbus, Michigan at home, and Michigan State on the road Thanksgiving weekend.

Back to the quarterback situation and Sean Clifford. Clearly the senior captain was not at 100% to start this game. Two weeks prior when he walked into the locker room against Iowa and didn't return, there weren't many Penn State fans that saw him playing against Illinois. The conventional thought that if he was back it would be for Ohio State. So why did he start against Illinois?

"He gave us the best opportunity (to win)," said Coach Franklin.

That is a problem, and a major one because Clifford was a shadow of himself, taking sacks and little accuracy on throws that he normally completes. Penn State needed a threat to run and Clifford was unable or unwilling to do that in his condition.

As for their run game in general it continues be as elusive as Big Foot. That was not the feeling before the game however. On his Thursday radio show Franklin expressed confidence in the run game and after the game Clifford admitted he thought it would be better as well.

"I talked to a few linemen about this game, we thought we were in a good place with the run game, said the signal caller. "It's tough to say, we hit some big ones so to today so it is a give and take and (we) just have to be more consistent."

You can't change a team in a week as James Franklin said afterwards. Well then you can't change it over two either because that is what Penn State had. Is it shocking that Penn State can't run the ball? No, those problems have been around since 2014. Penn State and Franklin have changed the offensive line coach multiple times but the unit continues to struggle and lacks a key component needed to run effectively. The question is why? Is it missing on recruits, philosophy, bad scheme, or a passive attitude?

Moving forward if there's a glimmer of hope for the near future it has to be Clifford returning to form in the run game which he addressed.

"I'll keep getting better and be able to push that a little more, so yea," he said with a shrug.