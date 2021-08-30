Former Northern York cheerleader inspirational fight to walk

Four years ago, Dillsburg's Kayce Lynes' immune system attacked her spinal cord which left her paralyzed. She continues to get feeling back, everyday.

DILLSBURG, Pa. — The 2021 Northern York graduate Kayce Lynes was told she would never walk again. Now, four years later she’s defying the odds. The former polar bear cheerleader works daily so she can check off another goal or another stage.

In June, Kayce walked across the stage at Northern York’s graduation in June.

Four years ago, without a single symptom, Kayce’s immune system attacked her spinal cord which left her paralyzed.

“I’m very lucky because my immune system could have went for my heart or my head or actually further up my spine and I could be paralyzed from the neck down or dead," said Kayce. "I was told I would never walk again and the first thing I said that’s not an option.”

Ever since. she’s worked daily to walk again with countless hours of physical therapy, she started getting feeling back two years ago, but it was until recently where pain and discomfort is a good thing with this machine called a Newbie. Different than any typical electrical stimulation.

“The mapping portion in her case is just defined to fine out what areas of her nervous system are dysfunctional. What areas are completely numb and maybe some that she has some sensory activation," said Scott Heltzel, Owner and Doctor of Freedom Physical Therapy in Dillsburg. "Recently, the sensation has been the big change. That’s something we weren’t able to affect before until using the Newbie."

“I’ve gained a lot of hope from it but the way that it has come back. Unfortunately, is a little bit painful but I gain new stuff every week," said Kayce.

Helping her to take the next step, with the next goal in mind, walking at her college graduation ceremony, with of course, her four legging friend Kiser right by her side.

“He’s become my world. Pretty much. He’s something I look forward to when I wake up. When I go to sleep. He’s just my best friend and has helped me through a lot," said Kayce.