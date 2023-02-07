Hershey Bears Hockey is in his blood, as Don Scott retires after 54 years around the ice | Sunday Sitdown

His last game as an off-ice official was Game 5 of the Calder Cup Finals.

HERSHEY, Pa. — This week our Sunday Sitdown takes us back to Giant Center and the Hershey Bears. Andrew Kalista chatted with a fixture around the chocolate and white, Don Scott.

Don has been around the team for 54 years and has worn many hats in that time.

His passion for hockey started in fan hood and quickly became a job as he covered the team for a local radio station, then covered their opponents for local newspapers. Don then moved in public address announcing at both the "Old Barn" Hersheypark Arena and then at GIant Center for ten years.

To close out his career Don has been a long-time off-ice official for games and before his final puck drop he took the time to speak with Andrew Kalista.