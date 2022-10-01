Glen Rock native pre-qualifies for third Winter Olympics

Summer Britcher locks in earlier than she expects.

WINTERBERG, Germany — The honor of representing Team USA on the worlds biggest stage comes true for the third time for the speedster from Glen Rock. Summer Britcher is one of three Team USA nominees exempt from the Nation Cup qualifying. Why, each notches Tier - A results which pre-qualifies them.

Britcher’s fifth place finish in Winterberg, Germany solidifies her spot.

“It’s interesting because this race, was one of the races, where I was showing more of an average potential for speed," said Britcher. "I was able to have a little bit of consistency, with the changing winter conditions here and a little bit of luck on our side. I was able to have my best regular format world cup result of the season. When other races I’ve been feeling more speed. I just haven’t been able to put it together in two runs.”

Success comes in all different forms but a good thing for Britcher as she takes a big sigh of relief earlier than she expected.

“This was a week that I wasn’t expecting to get this result but I’m very happy with it and just take that stress off my shoulders the next weekend," said Britcher.

Team USA is currently competing in Sigulda, Litvia as Britcher works to perfect her runs just four weeks out from the Olympic Games.