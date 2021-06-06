Gettysburg's Janczyk retires after nearly 40 years coaching lacrosse | Sunday Sitdown

Janczyk steps away after 477 career wins and 26 NCAA Division III playoff appearances

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Deciding when to step aside as a head coach is one of the toughest decisions a coach will make in their career. Check that, it is the toughest decision.

After spending nearly 40 years coaching lacrosse Gettysburg coaching legend Hank Janczyk decided that the spring of 2021 was going to be his final year.

In typical Janczyk fashion the news was kept pretty quiet because as coach says, he realized a long time ago that it "wasn't about him."

Well our Sunday Sitdown with Coach Janczyk is all about him, and why now was the right time to step away.