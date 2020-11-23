Frenzy: Palmyra FH breaks though for PIAA gold

Trinity claims first PIAA volleyball title

YORK, Pa. — Calling the 2020 season a challenge would be a massive understatement on so many levels. Everyone knows the difficulties and the sacrifices that area athletes endured to complete their campaigns.

For two area schools their seasons ended in the best way possible, with state gold hanging around their necks.



In field hockey, Palmyra was able to kick any bad memories to the curb and down Archbishop Carroll 2-1 in overtime as Anna Miller played though injury to net the game winner.