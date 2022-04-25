Mitch Lamoureux reflects on time with the Hershey Bears | Frenzy

The Bears and AHL Hall or Famer talks about how coming to Hershey was the kick start to his career.

Example video title will go here for this video

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Bears have been around since the early 1930s. They joined the American Hockey League in 1938 and since have set the standard for years to come. Just recently, the Bears notched win No. 3,000 to become just the fifth organization to do so.

One player that says Hershey stunned his career is former center, Mitch Lamoureux. The Bears and AHL Hall of Famer has his number hanging in the old Hershey Arena, where he used to play, scoring the most goals for the franchise. He never was able to play inside the Giant Center. The new arena opened two years after he retired.

Lamoureux joined FOX43s Lyndsay Barna to discuss how Hershey kick started his career, what Chocolate Town means to him, how the organization has stayed so strong and playing a role in the organization, picking up wins. on their journey to 3,000.