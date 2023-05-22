Rahmer ends winless drought at the Grove | Fast Lane

Freddie Rahmer picked off his first win at Williams Grove since 2021.

YORK, Pa. — After a winless season at Williams Grove in 2022, it's hard to believe the former track champion couldn't cap off on a feature win last year.

Freddie Rahmer has—so far—three podiums at the Grove this year. He knew they had what it takes to get back to victory lane.

During Friday night's race, it didn't take him long to take control. Rahmer tried to get a run on Justin Peck in turns three and four. Peck slid up on the exit of turn four and closed the door, but Rahmer had enough momentum down the front stretch to steal the lead at the line and take the faster line, the high side in one and two.

He led the race from lap three to the finish to pick up his first win at the Grove since 2021. That's 39 straight races at Williams Grove—finally capturing the feature win.

Rahmer wasn't the only one. Doug Hammaker won the 358 feature for the first time since 2019.

The weather rolled in at a bad time on Saturday, but it wasn't heavy enough not to race at Lincoln and BAPS. Nearly every other track either canceled or pushed racing to Sunday.

Looking at Lincoln, you could tell the track had an extra bite to it with all the moisture, and unfortunately, the sticky situation got worse for Dalton Dietrich. He dug in and went for a ride in turns one and two.

Dylan Norris started the feature sixth and moved to the lead pretty quickly after passing Brett Strickler for the lead. A few laps later, Cole Young couldn't hold his line. While battling for second, he connected with Strickler's left rear, sending him into the fence.

He's been showing speed after making his first World of Outlaws Dash appearance last week at Lincoln. Nearly a year to the date of his first win at the track, Norris picked up win number two at the "Fabulous" Lincoln Speedway.

Sunday was a beautiful evening for a three-day racing weekend for some. BAPS hosted another Sunday 410 race. It was Brent Marks' night to shine. He started on the pole and battled Danny Dietrich for the lead and picked up his third win of the season.