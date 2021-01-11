Schuchart reaches milestone Outlaw win; ties grandfather | Fast Lane

Logan Schuchart becomes the third driver to win three-consecutive Devil's Bowl while reaching 30th Outlaw win.

YORK, Pa. — Just a few days away from the World of Outlaws closing out the 2021 season at the World Finals in Charlotte, North Carolina.

A local outlaw reaching a career milestone, that he hoped to do in Central Pa. Logan Schuchart tied his grandfather, Bobby Allen, for 30 career Outlaw wins after having another stellar weekend on the road.

Kicking off things Friday night in Lawton, Oklahoma. I was an all Pennsylvanian front row as Schuchart and Brock Zearfoss finish one, two in the dash.

Carson Macedo quickly swallowed up the Jonestown Jet in the first corner as he head to track down the shark.

Six laps in, Macedo found his lane on the inside and got a run to take the lead away from Schuchart.

The rest of the race, it was the chase to Macedo. Brad Sweet and David Gravel continue to battle for the points in the final week as Sweet leads Gravel by 106 points. Macedo went unchallenged and pulled away from Schuchart for the win.

The race Saturday night at the Devil's Bowl in the Lonestar State. There has only been one name at the top of the charts the last two years. That name, Logan Scuchart. But this race, he has a little more work to do after starting eighth and, once again, along side Zearfoss, who's looking for a little Lady Luck on his side.

Coming to seven laps to go, Schuchart returned the favor on Macedo from Friday night, and in the same spot a lap later, he took the lead away from Aryton Gennatten. Schuchart moved up seven spots to get the hard charger and cruise to his third-consecutive Devil's Bowl. Only Sammy Swindell and Mark Kinser are the only two other drivers to do so at the birth place of the Outlaws, Schuchart became the third.

“It's pretty cool for a race track that's, you know, the history of it and it's $20,000 when we're able to win three times in a row is pretty tough thing to do and it's pretty cool accomplishment," said Schuchart.

Blood, sweat and tears from 2016 to get to this point and now, with that win, he tied his grandfather Bobby Allen for 30-Outlaw wins.

“Anybody that knows him, knows that he doesn't, as far as stats and trophies and stuff like that, doesn't mean a lot to him. What does mean a lot to him is being in the moment and what happens a night trying, to win that race and after that was over. That one's in the past and we look forward to the next one. As far as myself, it's special that him and I are able to win those races together as a team and I hope to win more with him by my side," said Schuchart.