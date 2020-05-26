Fast Lane: Thirteen drivers compete at I-55, Hesston Speedway cancels season

With the uncertainty of COVID-19 and the states lack of communication, Hesston Speedway announces they are cancelling the 2020 season.

I-55 --Thirteen drivers from Pennsylvania, load up and head to the mid-west for the Drydene Double Down Invitational. Sixty-one drivers take to the dirt at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55.

Friday night, Kyle Larson set a new track record during time trials. He's the first driver to complete a lap in under 10 seconds. Jacob Allen wins his heat race and the Fast Past Dash to start on the pole.

Larson battled his brother-in-law Brad Sweet, until the end. Sweet nabbed his 200th win with Kasey Kahne Racing.

The second night, the stakes even higher - $20,000 to win.

Larson not giving up his lead to Brent Marks. He wins his first race at I-55, 9th Outlaw win.

Logan Schuchart is the only Outlaw driver to finish in the top five in every event, this year. He currently maintains his first ever Outlaw points lead by two points over Sweet.

Without being able to locally, it takes a toll on both the tracks and the race teams. PA Posse drivers who took the trip this weekend received a little surprise.

Along with fans and businesses, Beerhill Gang TV chipped in to help raise extra cash for the non-outlaw PA drivers to help with food, travel and equipment expenses.

“It's just goes to show that we care," said Justin Snyder, Beerhill Gang TV.

Between Friday and Saturday nights, Beerhill Gang TV raised and dispersed $2,100 to drivers.

Tracks in action --Greenwood Valley hosted over 200 micros Saturday night; Roaring Knob had a full weekend of action with seven different classes racing Saturday night and 410 and 305 spring cars and three other classes racing Sunday night but it's nothing like celebrating Memorial Day with sprint cars racing at the "Fabulous Lincoln Speedway."

After a nine week hiatus, Monday we will once again hear the roar of 410 motors echo off Pigeon Hills as Lincoln Speedway announces they're set to go back racing.

Everyone in attendance must sign a wavier and follow CDC Guidelines. Gates open at 3 p.m. for reserved seat holders and 4 p.m. for general admission. Even though track management adds two more viewing areas to help with social distancing, there is a limited capacity.