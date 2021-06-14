The tradition behind the PA Speedweek checkered flag | Fast Lane

Each winner during PA Speedweek will take home a specially designed checkered flag.

NEWVILLE, Pa. — It's a 10-day stretch of racing, both thrilling and grueling. It's known as PA Speedweek and it's less than two weeks away. The race winner each night is handed a specially designed checkered flag. The tradition stems from a local official.

Allen Grace of Penn Township, Cumberland County doesn’t have to go far to work. Just a walk to a little office outside his house that brings him plenty of joy.

A hobby, turned into a full-time business.

“I got the software and taught myself how to use it. (laughs) I have no design background whatsoever so, everything I do. I’ve learned on my own," said Allen, owner of Hot Shoe Racewear.

Plenty of different fabrics to choose from and thousands of colors

Designing anything and everything that deals with racing from firesuits to shirts and even the most sentiment piece that full-fills the best wing dance, the checker flag.

But not just any, checker board. For a few years, Allen has designed the Pennsylvania Speedweek checkered flag.

“One thing that I try to do to make the flag extra special, is I give it to the head flagman at the beginning of the night and they use that flag all night through. Then, they actually get the flag they won with. Which I think it really cool. I think it’s more personable," said Allen.

Every PA Speedweek feature winner and the points driver/owner champions at the end of the week, have a memento to remember the sweet taste of victory.

“It means the world that drivers really appreciate the flag that I do for Speedweek.”

A tradition he continues to expand at tracks across the county. PA Speedweek kicks off June 25th.

Racing results: A dozen teams had special wraps on their cars for the 10th Annual Fallen Firefighters Night in Memory of Brandon Little, who lost his life responding to a call just yards away from Lincoln Speedway.

Freddie Rahmer was on a mission and was success to capture his third feature at Lincoln this year.

After Brett Wanner won his heat, he started fourth and took control to win his second career feature at Lincoln.

At the "Speed Palace" Saturday night, Jeff Halligan started sixth and finds victory lane for the second time in his career at the track.

With a four car race to the finish, Austin Berry pulls out the top spot in the super late models. All four cars finishing within a half a second of each other.

Derek Hauck won the 305 A-Main.

At Fremont during the second night of Ohio Speedweek, Danny Dietrich sets the quick time. He then started on the pole and won the dash. Dietrich then led 39 laps until the final corner, where Cole Duncan just gets a better run off the highside to beat Dietrich.