Macri back-to-back National Open wins; Schuchart wins third race in five starts

The Shark chomps closer to Bobby Allen's Outlaw wins

YORK, Pa. — It’s still raining green as the month of money continues in Central PA. This weekend it was the Selinsgrove National Open on tap. Twenty grand on the line. Will the posse or an invader deposit that nice chunk of change.

Early on, it was Anthony Marci's night to lose. He once again tops the charts in qualifying, having the fastest car and nearly matching the track record he set last year during the event.

But, the Concrete Kid had a lot of work ahead of himself in the 40-lap feature. He started eighth and after battling Danny Dietrich he finally steals the lead with nine laps left.

Do you think he just runs away with it, think again, Macri gave everything he had not to give up the lead after a mud clot knocked his foot off the throttle and has to deal with a bad vibration in the closing laps.

Amazingly, he was able to get it done and win back-to-back National Open's at Selinsgrove. That's Macri's eleventh win this season.





To the Grove Friday night. It's the week before Williams Grove's National Open. Bad luck for the pole sitter, Brent Marks. Twelve laps in he brings out the only caution after his motor expires. That handed the lead over to invader Brian Brown.

Blackjack captured his first career win at the Grove.

Quite the season for Derek Locke in the 358's. No one even comes close to challenging the No. 77 at the Grove this year as Locke swept the 358 division, capturing all eight races in 2021.

After not having a win since June 27th, September seemed to be Logan Schuchart's month; winning at Grays Harbor, winning his second consecutive Gold Cup at Silver Dollar and now on Friday at Eldora

Schuchart joined another elite crowd. He won back-to-back Four Crowns at the track, joining Joey Saldana as the only multi-time winner with the Outlaws at the track.

Thanks to lap traffic, lucky number nine as Schuchart took the lead away from the 10-time champ Donny Schatz with nine left.

A green, white, checkered didn't matter for Schuchart as he captured his 29th Outlaw victory. Chomping closer to tying his grandfather Bobby Allen on the Outlaws All-Time wins list.