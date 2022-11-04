Kofoid picks up first Lincoln win; Allen dominates Outlaws night at Lake Ozark | Fast Lane

Great car counts around local tracks.

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. — It's been awesome to see how many sprint cars have been in action in just the first few weeks around Central Pa. On Saturday alone, how about a total of 162 cars between just two tracks. Nearly half of them, 70 just 410s. There was 27 at Port Royal and 43 at Lincoln and not to mention the 61 late models at the Speed Palace today.

Time in the seat is key for any driver. One invader gets more than just some practice time in Central Pa.

Last years, USAC midget champion Buddy Kofoid spent a few weekends in the Keystone State. With a few USAC rainouts, instead of a midget, Kofoid jumped back into 410 sprint car to get some time in the seat at a few tracks he wanted and needed some practice at before the bigger races later on this season.

The California native racing for a veteran owner and mechanic Bernie Stuebgen, who’s no stranger to the Central, Pa racing scene.

Stuebgen has Pa roots, growing up on the western side of the state before moving out to Indiana.

The duo has been mainly focusing on the fabulous Lincoln Speedway.

“This kind of suits my wheel house and driving Bernie’s car is a package I’m really comfortable with; that I’ve ran in years past," said Kofoid.

Comfortable is a good expression because in just six races, his worst finish is 14th in his only start at the paperclip, the Williams Grove opener then 11th at his only race at the Speed Palace.

The work he’s doing at Lincoln, is beginning to pay off. He's been improving every week from eighth, fifth, second to his first win at Lincoln Saturday night.

But, the 20-year-old isn’t slow down as he prepares for his first NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol.

“I catch a flight Monday morning to go to Charlotte all week to prepare for that. I'm really looking for to it and it’s a huge opportunity for me to, hopefully, get my foot in the door of NASCAR someday. Which is where I want to be," Kofoid said.

Racing anything on four wheels.

“It’s a grind that doesn’t stop and I love it. I wouldn’t trade it for anything. It only makes you better.”

Saturday night:

The 19th Annual Weldon Sterner Memorial at Lincoln. The top qualifier, Danny Dietrich looked to make it three in-a-row at Lincoln.

You couldn’t take you eyes off the A-Main, Alan Krimes led the field to green. Dietrich quickly took second away from Kofoid. On a restart, Dietrich took the high-side round Krimes. A few laps later, Buddy returned the favor on Dietrich 14-laps in.

Lap traffic helped Kofoid fend off Freddie Rahmer.

Even with motor problems, they couldn’t and wouldn’t stop the No. 71 from reaching victory lane for the very first time.

"It would stutter almost 90% of the around the track so I I didn't need a yellow and luckily, while I was leading, we didn't get a yellow. So, I think that sealed the deal," said Kofoid.

In the next feature, Hayden Miller led the 358s to green. Justin Foster carried speed around the outside to lead the first lap but trouble for the leaders eight laps in. Jayden Wolf hooked his right rear with foster’s left rear and took them both out of contention for the win.

That handed the lead right back to Miller who won his second feature at Lincoln.

At Port Royal, for the second week in a row, Logan Wagner and Anthony Macri finish one-two with Mike Walter in third.

In the 360s, Justin Schultz held off Ryan Smith and Anthony Macri for the feature win.

In the 305s, Doug Dodson once again landed in victory lane.

Outlaws:

World of Outlaws raced once this weekend after raining out at US 36 Friday night. Saturday they hit the track at Lake Ozark Speedway for the Jason Johnson Classic. The night could not have been more perfect for Shark Racing’s Jacob Allen. He was the fastest qualifier, won his heat, won the dash to start on the pole of the A-Main and he was not going to let the feature slip away. Allen battled Brady Bacon all race long then regained the lead with four laps to go. On the final lap, Bacon’s tire went down but the race stayed green for Allen to stay perfect.

“It's very stressful, you know, to race with Outlaws. The competition is not easy at all and it just takes a lot of focus on making the right decisions all night long so I'm thankful that we were able to do that and come on top come out on top as well ultimately makes it an amazing night in tons of fun.“

Allen speed all season finally paid off after he picked up his second career Outlaw win.

