Drivers coming together to support Adley's fight | Fast Lane

Anthony Macri and Logan Wagner join together to raise money for a 2-year-old battling cancer.

PORT ROYAL, Pa. — A fraction of a second can make all the difference and we saw it two weeks ago at Port Royal when Anthony Macri's front caught Logan Wagner's tail on the front stretch. Rivalries can be made on the track but it’s their actions off the dirt that has reached drivers across the country.

At any race track tensions can run high and rivalries can be made racing wheel to wheel

Even though there are times drivers may not see eye to eye, the two pa posse drivers put their differences aside and join a larger fight off the track.

“I think we were both just tired of seeing the negativity on social media and I think we both know it was a racing deal. It happens and getting blown out of portion from each teams fans. Not to just get rid of the negativity but do something nice for someone else and I give all the credit to him (Logan) for coming up with the idea," said Macri.

Through mutual friends, Wagner found a family that needed an extra support system.

The Gordon's from Greencastle have been traveling to Hershey the last two months. Their two-year-old daughter Adley is battling leukemia.

The Gordon’s have never been to a race track but that may change in the near future. These drivers stepping up to the plate, together, to support Adley’s fight.

“Opening up their hearts and knowing there’s more important things than winning a feature race. I know at that moment, that’s the most important thing but there’s families fighting this fight, we’re looking at two and a half years. There’s no finish line for us in the immediate future," said Chad Gordon, Adley's dad.

Just before her second birthday, Adley was diagnosed with leukemia. Ever since, the Gordon’s make weekly trips to Hershey for treatments.

Through t-shirt sales and donations, the drivers have a goal of reaching $10,000 to donate to the Gordon's. Macri’s dad will match what they raise.

“It’s very emotional. The support for our baby. They don’t have to do any of this. This isn’t their fight but for them to just support us is just amazing," said Kira Gordon, Adley's mom.

And it only took one social media post to take off.

“It’s mind blowing to see the support and how much everyone cared and came together and put their differences aside," said Macri.

But it doesn’t stop there, Adley’s fight has reached across the country. Five drivers have since joined; Pa Posse drivers Dylan Cisney and Zach Hampton, All-Star driver Parker Price-Miller, who’s also currently battling cancer, and drivers from Missouri Ayrton Gennetten and Brian Brown.

“We definitely want to beat each other as much as we can on the track but don't mess with us off the track also because we are a huge family. We may not have the same last name or go to the same place on Thanksgiving or Christmas but when it comes a time of need. I wouldn’t want anyone else on my side then the sprint car community," said Brown.

“We’re all out here doing this because we’re so competitive but when we go home to our kids at night, we can see the big picture and I think that’s what Brian Brown and Aryton Gennetten, guys that we maybe race once a year. It’s just how far of a reach social media can go, how Twitter can go and it was quite amazing. To go from something so negative to something so positive," said Wagner.

As Adley continues to fight. Her dad wants to turn towards the bigger picture, pediatric cancer. Chad has already started a savings account for money they don't use and can donate to FourDiamonds.

They have already reached over $6,600 to their goal of $10,000.

When Adley’s numbers are good and when she receives the okay from doctors, the Gordon's will be at the track, supporting those who helped them.

Racing Highlights:

Another headline at Port Royal, Kassidy Kreitz made her first 410 start and put on a show. She went from ninth to fifth in her heat and made her first A-Main to finish 12th.

Logan Wagner picked up his first win of the season as Macri moved from ninth to the runner up position.

In the super later models, Colton Flinner ran away to win his third consecutive feature.

In the limited late models, Dylan Stake won the opener.

At Lincoln, Danny Dietrich became the first repeat winner at the track, winning back to back weeks.