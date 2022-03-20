Why are teams flocking to Central Pa? | Fast Lane

Central Pa an early hot bed for racing

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. — This weekend worked in the favor of drivers and teams, not just from the area, but the teams that travel in from across the country.

We all know Central Pa is hot bed for racing. From the looks of the car counts at each track this weekend, you would have thought there was something big happening. But, honestly, it's just regular scheduled programing at the tracks.

Pa Posse driver Brent Marks said, "these guys generally flock into Pa just because they pay really well and they need to race as well, because they’re a fulltime team. Competition on a local level, every week, is very tough this time of year.”

Two drivers, Scott Thiel and Skylar Gee traveled in to kickoff their individual racing season.

“Being from Wisconsin and it’s still snowing right now. We were just itching and finally about Thursday afternoon, we deicide let’s go to Pennsylvania,” said Thiel.

Others, just trying to work the kinks out before the grit of the season, when you don't have time to make major changes.

“We come out here to get two races in and three’s even better. We’re all kind of a new team. Joe and I have worked together a little bit before and Dalton. We obviously need the laps so we’re here," said Gee.

And of course, one of the biggest factors of then all, the weather. It plays a huge factor in where teams are traveling to. But also, with the cost of fuel prices, teams are making spilt second decisions.

Marks planned and still plans to run a "True Outlaw" schedule.

“I made a commitment to race a certain amount of races with the Outlaws and All-Stars so I’m going to try to fulfill that commitment as much as I can. Weather always plays a role. Whether or not you travel 8-hours versus an hour down the road.”

It pays off to be in Pa this weekend. With the weather, Port Royal pushed to Sunday. So, a triple header for some 410 teams.

Less than three weeks until the All-Star points races being. Justin Peck not wasting any time. Williams Grove’s opener pushed a week and the weather couldn’t have been more perfect Friday night. Thirty-four cars line the pits.

Mark smith led the field to green for the 25-lap feature. Peck picked off Pat Cannon, then hunt down Smith to take the lead nine laps in.

The All-Star cruises to his first win on the season. "The Truth" Gregg Satterlee won the rain shortened super late model feature.

Sixty-eight total cars between 410s and 358s at Lincoln Speedway Saturday afternoon.

Just as the action begun, a two hour rain delay halts the festivals but with every rainbow, not a pot of gold but a race track as cars hit the track once again.

Kyle Moody started on the pole of the B-Main. He wired the field with lap traffic helping to fend off Anthony Macri.

Two rookies on the front row, Michael Millard picked up his first 410 heat win then led the field to green but quickly shuffled to the mid-pack.

Eight laps in, Riley Emig spun leading. Trey Hivner spins to avoid but Aaron Bollinger doesn’t get as lucky.

Three laps later, Macri does a 360 and clipped Dylan Norris but the race stayed green and he somehow charged from 22nd to finish 8th.

With four laps left, Marks took the lead away from Chase Dietz. He would then hold off the fastest car of the night, Buddy Kofoid for Marks to capture his first win of the season.

Matt Findley wired the 20-lap feature for the 358s opener at Lincoln.