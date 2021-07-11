Brent Marks wins Outlaw finale; Trail-Way Speedway for sale | Fast Lane

Marks wins second race in five days.

HANOVER, Pa. — From 1972 to now, Trail-Way Speedway has been kicking up the dirt for the last 49-years on the Hostetter's family farm, through seven generations.

Over the years, 25-different divisions have raced this very clay nearly 5 decades.

“There’s three of us brothers, Perry Barry, and myself and we’re all over 60 and coming out of turn four. We’re deciding to do something else with our lives. We decided it’s time," said Brad Hostetter.

“I has a lot of sentimental value here. I mean, I lived in our farm house until I was 5 years old, until we moved off the farm. You know, my father, my grandfather, it’s been in our family. A lot of good times here, a lot of good times.“

Although the farm and the track are for sale, the Hostteter's will still continue to host their four racing shows, Motorama, Timouium, Philly and the drag fest in Lebanon County.

From Trail-Way Speedway: 232 acres zoned under permitted and special exception uses, i.e., campgrounds, recreational uses, parks, single family housing, and a variety of agribusiness uses.

The property includes a 2,400 square foot, 2 story office, double farmhouse converted into 3 apartments and access to public gas and water, 2 separate sheds, and one 2 story farmhouse. Build upon five decades of family entertainment plus 200 surplus acres.

Outlaws: The World of Outlaws closed our their season at the World Finals in Charlotte, NC.

The shark Logan Schuchart took the lead with 28 left but a flat left rear handed the lead to David Gravel with 12 laps left and he would take the first night with Brent Marks in 6th and Schuchart making his way back to 9th. Brook Zearfoss finishes 13th, Kyle Reinhardt 14th and Jacob Allen 16th.

It showed how good of a car Schuchart had, especially the second night, he dominated the race until, once again, complete heartbreak as he shreds another tire.

Marks gained the lead with four left as their was a complete battle for second as they went three wide with Zearfoss, Gravel and, the hard charger from 25th, Donny Schatz.

In just his third race out with his new partnership Marks won the finale in Charlotte.

“I felt like I was better in lap traffic than Logan and David," said Marks. "I was closing in up on them and they were starting to race each other. You know, when I had to get off my line and makes some moves, my car felt really good and theirs seemed like it was upset a little bit. It would have got really interesting for sure. It would have been a lot of fun if we stayed in some lap traffic but it’s just not how the race played out. Kind of bummed the season is coming to an end. I’d like to keep going, especially, for as well as we’ve been running but the main thing now is to focus on BAPS next Saturday and try to get a win there."

Second win in five days for Marks and 13th win this season with one more race to go this Saturday at BAPS.