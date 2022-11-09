Family celebrates Elijah Hawkins with memorial race | Fast Lane

Elijah died last summer after he succumb to injuries in a house fire.

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. — It was a special night at the track, remembering a kid that loved racing. All of his favorite moments tied into one night with one of his favorite drivers made a trip back to Lincoln for the first time in three years.

Elijah Hawkins was a fun loving kid who loved everything to do with sports, especially sprint car racing.

“He loved coming and working on the cars, especially Dan Shetler, Landon Meyers, we’re all good friends with. Dan Shelter would stay at my parents house, he’s like, alright, come on up and help clean the car," said Jacob Hawkins, Elijah's dad.

“They just loved being a part of it. Just get getting the youth involved. Just having fun with them and seeing the smiles on their face working on the cars, helping out and being a part of the team," said Dan Shelter.

Elijah passed away after succumbing to injuries in a house fire, last summer.

The Hawkins wanted do something to remember their son while also giving back to the community that continues to support them. They hosted a silent auction and raffle. All of the memorabilia donated by the drivers from gloves, visors, wings and trophies.

The silent auction and raffles raises over $7,000 that goes directly back to the driver purse for the memorial race. Washing and working on cars was one thing but he loved when it can to the Outlaws.

“He loved racing so much, whenever we’d watch the Outlaws, when Johnny Gibson would say his four-wide abreast saying, me and him would scream it through the whole house," said Jacob.

Fittingly at Lincoln Speedway last Saturday night, Elijah’s favorite driver Dan Shetler paced the four-wide fan salute as a family friend says; “God wanted the best so in 2021 we laid him to rest. We can often imitate him but we can never duplicate him. One of the greatest souls to ever brighten our hearts, Elijah Jordan Hawkins. We’re four-wide for you buddy.”

Elijah would have turned 10 years old last Tuesday.

Race Results

It was a Speedweek format at Lincoln as Freddie Rahmer started on the pole and is challenged by Troy Wagaman throughout the race.

As Wagman made a move for the lead on lap 19, Rahmer doesn’t have a gap wide enough to squeeze in. His right rear caught Chris Arnold’s left front and sends him flying. Arnold was okay.

With a few restarts, Wagaman isn’t able to get as close. Rahmer picked up his sixth feature at the track this year.

Shark Racing is staying hot. Logan Schuchart picked up the Skagit Nationals opener. The shark’s have won four of the last 11 races. The next night, Jacob Allen finishes second to Sheldon Haudenschild. Allen currently has a career best of eight top tens in a row.

Brent marks stole the show the first night of the Sharon Nationals to win his fourth all-star race and 15th race of the season. He finished second to Cap Henry Saturday night.

And finally, the dare devil picked up his first win with his new team. Devon Borden took control the last 14-laps at Port Royal as Gregg Sattlerlee parked it in victory once again a the Speed Palace.