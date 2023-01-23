Danny Dietrich ready to race largest season of his career | Fast Lane

Gettysburg's Danny Dietrich is set to race 123 races in 2023, kicking off in Georgia on Feb. 3rd.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The 2022 racing season might be in the dust now, but it’s something Gettysburg's Danny Dietrich wants to build off of.

Dietrich had 14 wins, 53 top 5s and 69 top 10s. Winning the Steve Smith Tribute worth $19,000, it’s the big events he hopes to capitalize on looking forward.

“Always want to get better," said Dietrich, driver of the No. 48 Gary Kauffman Racing. "Putting a bigger schedule together, and we want to get closer to that 20-win mark or more and just keep piling up the wins and hopefully get some marque events under our belt."

Dietrich is less than two weeks away from shaking off the rust and kicking off the largest race schedule of his career, with the hopes of starting off on the right foot for his first of 123-race season in Georgia.

Dietrich said, “We’ve been good on the dry/slick tracks. Senoia, Georgia looks to be right down our alley.”

This year doesn’t just bring a fresh new season, it brings a brand new series to the table. Dietrich joins Brent Marks, so far, as the only two Pennsylvania drivers committed to run all dozen High Limit races. Buch Motorsports, an All-Star team from Lancaster County, with driver Justin Peck, have also committed to running the new series.

But, in the 13 seasons with car owner Gary Kauffman, this will be just the second time "Double D" puts his seat in another owner's car. He had a stint with Tom Buch in 2017, racing down south and Ohio Speedweek. This year, he'll be racing the High Limit Series for Randy Gass.

“It’s kind of my second venture out without being under the Gary Kauffman flag," said Dietrich.

He can’t do it without the support of his dad and brother covering for him at the family business, while he chases his passion.

“[You] realize you can’t always chase after the money like those guys (Outlaws) do," said Dietrich. "We have a job that we come back and do and other people rely on us for sprint car parts. It works out pretty well and I wouldn’t be able to do it without my dad and my brother."