Countdown to the U.S. Women's Open at Lancaster Country Club | Sunday Sitdown

LANCASTER, Calif. — The excitement for the return of the U.S. Women's Open to Lancaster continues. As the USGA begins to hold public events around the area to drum up excitement, back at the course, the home stretch of preparations is in full swing.

With that in mind and with the USGA at the course this past week, FOX43 took a swing by the course and caught up with USGA Director of the Women's Open Championship Allison Burns to talk about the final details coming together, increasing excitement and why the USGA loves the venue and this area for major golf events.