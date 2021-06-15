"To inspire all these kids here & seeing my name on all these jerseys it really just makes me happy" | Pulisic goes extra mile for Pa. kids

U.S. Soccer captain and Chelsea star Christian Pulisic went the extra mile on Friday.

MANHEIM, Pa. — Under a cloudy and rainy sky at PA Classics Soccer Park, it was hard to tell who had more fun.

Was it soccer star Christian Pulisic or the kids on the pitch with him. The U.S. Men's National team member and Chelsea star gave back to a place he is familiar with as he cuts the ribbon on a new PA Soccer Classics facility, appropriately named the "Pulisic Stomping Ground."

"Coming back here is so special to me I have so many memories, so many games growing up - it was just a big step in my career so they gave me a lot so I'm really happy I could give back,” said Pulisic as he ducked under a tent to speak with FOX43.

This was more than just a quick stop and go ribbon ceremony though. Pulisic made this day about the kids. From spontaneously greeting the kids with high fives, to hopping in net and taking their best shots.

Pulisic knows the pressure and role that comes with being "Captain America."

"(It) would have been cool to have an American player from my hometown to look up to as a young kid and now if I am able to do that for some kids. It really means everything to me."

Unprompted Christian Pulisic calls some young fans down for a high five.



Kid is so humble. @FOX43Sports @fox43 @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/kKKVbXcc7U — Andrew Kalista (@KalistaAndrew) June 11, 2021

As Christian participated in a soccer clinic giving out advice and encouragement, every break in the action was a busy time for him as he posed for pictures and signed autographs. He was also peppered with tough questions from the campers.

When all the necessary business of the day was completed, Pulisic took a seat out of the rain and a few hundred more kids lined up for a chance to meet him. There was supposed to be a time limit on how long he could stay.



That cutoff came and went, Christian Pulisic did not. He stayed until every last kid, a few parents and fans had their chance to meet him with a hello and thank him for everything he is doing for American soccer.

"To inspire all these kids here and seeing my name on all these jerseys it really just makes me happy it really is incredible."