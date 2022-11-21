Thankful for covering racing in central Pennsylvania | Fast Lane

It takes a lot for a race to go on each and every weekend for the teams and tracks.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — With it being Thanksgiving week and the 2022 season in the books in central Pennsylvania, there’s a lot to be thankful for.

This week is a time to reflect back on how this year played out. Of course, not everything we hope for is going to pan out the way we wanted it to, but that's a part of life.

Central Pennsylvania is one of the most diehard—if not the most diehard—racing areas in the country. There’s a lot that goes into each and every weekend, whether it is on or off the track, for any race to take place.

So, what are you thankful for?

We may say this a lot in this area. But, as we continuously hear of tracks across the country closing their doors left and right, we can't help but think how lucky and blessed we are to have something so very special in a two-hour radius. Yes, we just lost Trail-way Speedway—but we have so many tracks, big and small, that are still going strong.

With all the tracks in such close proximity, it’s not just what we could call the "fab 5" we go to watch. The best on the top circuits compete against the Pennsylvania Posse, but it’s also where those dreams of becoming the best you can be begin.

A lot takes place for any team to race. It takes a family, it takes a crew, and it takes the sponsors that support our teams and tracks. But, most importantly, it takes all of you. The thousands of fans that fill the grandstands and the pits.

From team or driver merchandise, to a night at the track.

So, as you sit around the family dinner table. What will you be thankful for?