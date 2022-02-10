Millersville University's Head basketball coach Casey Stitzel talks success and expectations | Sunday Sitdown

Stitzel will be entering his seventh season as the Marauders head coach at the start of this year. The team has gotten incrementally better each season and enters this year with some experienced players and a couple of young guys expected to play big roles.

He discussed this upcoming season, the power of the PSAC conference, and what he is expecting from his players this year with FOX43. He also spoke about earning his first PSAC East Coach of the Year Award and the impact that it will have on his team going forward.