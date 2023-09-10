Brown wins first Tuscarora 50 | Fast Lane

Invaders swept the three-day race weekend at Port Royal.

PORT ROYAL, Pa. — The World of Outlaws and the All-Star Circuit of Champions are closing out their final swing to Central Pa.

The Speed Palace has an exciting extended weekend - they kicked off the long weekend with the rescheduled Tuscarora 50 on Thursday evening.

Just before the feature, another record high-paying purse was announced at Port Royal. The 56th Tuscarora 50 was increased from $56,000 to $60,000, before getting rained out a few weeks ago.

On Thursday night, it was raised another $2,000, making it a record-high $62,000 winning purse; that put the total purse over a six-figure digit field payout.

The Speed Palace couldn’t have picked a better weekend to reschedule the Tuscarora 50, which helped conclude the 2023 All-Star season.

Rico Aberu is one driver who has been having a hot season. Aberu is currently up to 13 wins this season, after winning Tuesday night's High Limit race across the border at Bridgeport in New Jersey.

Aberu trails NASCAR driver Kyle Larson by just 15 points going into Tuesday’s series finale at Lincoln Park.

During the heat races, a ball of fire erupted under Logan Wagner in the 69K, but his team was able to change a motor before the B-Main.

In his first Port Royal appearance, Chase Randall started on the outside of the front row, which ultimately culminated in him winning his first All-Star heat race. On the pole, Brent Shearer was also able to scoop up his first All-Star heat race win.

Randall took control of the early lead in the first corner; he wasn’t challenged until Brent Marks pulled the slider with 18 laps down, but it didn’t hold up when Kasey Kahne came to a stop in turn two.

On the restart, Marks read Randall like a book - he was able to take the low side to pull the slider and officially took control of the lead. Before the open red came out at the halfway point, Devon Borden managed to jump the cushion and go for a wild ride.

Lance Dewease didn’t make the feature; he was helping Shearer during the four-minute stoppage.

As the moon began to rise, the light sprinkling of rain came with it, but not enough to mess with the race track.

With 16 laps to go, the leader, Marks managed to navigate around after struggling to get around the lap car of TJ Stutts. On the restart, running in fourth, Aberu was off the pace, but that’s not all! Running second with 7 laps left, Buddy Kofoid was additionally slowed up.

On the ensuing restart, Brian Brown took advantage of his Knoxville Raceway foe, Randall for the lead. Close racing in the second turn caused Randall to bobble and allowed Blackjack to sneak in front. The invader prevailed and won his first Tuscarora 50 for a whopping $62,000.

“This is a marquee, crown jewel and to put myself on a list of guys that have won this. I’m very excited because I won a race and it hasn’t sunk in yet and I’m a Tuscarora 50 winner until the day I die. Just proud of my whole team," Brown said in victory lane.

Right after Brown won the 56th Tuscarora 50, it was time to figure out who was going to lock into the 2024 race and Danny Dietrich won the non-qualifier to secure his spot next year.

Outlaws

Friday night, kicked off two consecutive nights with the Pa. Posse and the World of Outlaws, though the All-Star drivers stuck around and stole the show.

Tyler Courtney battled James McFadden for the lead, while Courtney picked up the first night of the Nittany Showdown and won number one for the All-Star drivers.

To the finale Saturday night, after finishing second Friday night, in the last-chance showdown, McFadden caught his teammates' wheel; which backed him into the wall with Kerry Madsen not being able to avoid McFadden and sent the 55 around.

On the restart and in the same corner, Justin Peck’s night also ended early when he caught the cushion.

In the A-Main, with ten laps to go, newly crowned All-Star champ, Zeb Wise passed Lance Dewease for the lead - Wise took off to win his first career Outlaw race and secured another win for the All-Stars.

It ended up being a rough weekend for the Pa. Posse, after not being able to defend and win on their own turf.

There are still a few more races before Central Pa. completely closes out the 2023 racing season; the Speed Palace is back at it with a three-day weekend for the Speed Showcase $50,000 to win.