Marks wins BAPS finale; capping off best season yet | Fast Lane

A day show turned night after an afternoon rain delay made for an exciting Saturday night.

LEWISBERRY, Pa. — After nine months of racing around Central Pa, what was supposed to be a day show, turned night after an afternoon rain delay. So, it was one final time drivers and teams got their fix on the local dirt. Trouble started early in the first heat, for the second time before the field even reached the flag stand, Justin Peck gets tangled up, but, do you think that phased him. From nearly dead last in the heat, he made his way to fourth. Then, on a different restart picked off the second and first to take the lead and the heat race win.

The sharks were back home after another season on the road with the World of Outlaws. Freddie Rahmer getting a feel for things in his new ride as he battled Logan Schuchart in the second heat. Tyler Ross lost a wheel coming out of turn four and flipped onto his lid as Schuchart took the heat win.

In the third heat, Brent Marks was challenged by Ryan Smith but is able to hold him off for another heat win.

Danny Dietrich used the final race for some testing.

“We came here tonight test some wings and not really anything else. We had a really good car all night long. I was really happy. I didn’t have any wings that were lettered up for this car, so, we ripped all the stickers off of everything else. Just kind of came here tonight, just forget about this year. Let’s just go there, simple and plain, and just have a new attitude," said Dietrich.

The No. 48 topped the charts in qualifying.

Matt Campbell, Lincoln Speedway's finale winner, exchanged sliders with Devon Bordon. Borden would take the fourth and final heat and Lucas Wolfe won the B-Main.

Only two drivers have split the 410 races at BAPS this year, Dietrich and Marks.

As Marks led the pack to green, Double D moved from fourth to second before they even get to turn one. As the leaders get into lap traffic, Dietrich started making moves. The entire race, these two drivers made it exciting for fans, but a caution came out with a dozen left. Marks chose the high side. Dietrich pulled the sider in one and two. Marks took the lead it back down the backstretch. Dietrich tried the same thing again in one and two. Once Marks took the lead back. He went untouched as Dietrich gave everything he had to hang on to second after the wing tree broke right off the wing cylinder.

Just one of those races to put his unfortunate year into perspective.

“It really is a summary of our season. We’ve had a fast car, just haven’t had the wins. We’re just going to pull a tear off. Our season is over. It’s time to go back to the shop, somewhat take a week off or two and regroup for next year. Every year, time to step away during the off season and just kind of refresh. You know, hit the restart button and I feel like we really need that," said Dietrich.

Someone who’s not ready for the season to be over is the Myerstown Mistle after picking up his season career high of 14 wins and winning the last three of four races.

“It’s been a great year, special week too. We just formed Murray-Marks Motorsports. Allen Murray at M&M Paining and construction came into the ownership part of the race team. So, it’s just really cool to be able to get these wins with this new group," said Marks.

February will be here before you know it to kick off the season in Volusia.

In the 358 modifies B-Main, Lance Willix went around the outside to take the lead and the feature win away from Ronald Kline.

In the A-Main, the caution came out 10-laps in and at the same time, the leader Billy Pauch jr. came to a stop just before turn three. The car shut off. He refires but quits once again to end his night.