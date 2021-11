MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — What a season the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team has in 2021. On the final pit stop, the team moved from fourth to first and left the race in Kyle Larson's hands to bring home the NASCAR Cup Series title. The teams jackman, Brandon Johnson, a Middletown High School and Penn State graduate caught up with FOX43's Lyndsay Barna. See and hear the emotional journey in the video above.