BAPS hosts a 'backpack' night; Macri defeats All-Stars at I-70 | Fast Lane

Dylan Cisney and Danny Dietrich split the Twin 20s at Port Royal.

YORK, Pa. — The concrete kid has been hard to beat, winning all over posse land but now he heads to a long stretch on the road and that starts with a wing dance.

In Missouri at I-70 for the Rudeen Foundation race against the All-Stars. Dillsburg's Anthony Macri hit the road away from the Keystone State.

Friday night he won the dash to start on the pole. Halfway through, Rico Aberu brought the pressure. Slicing and dicing, throwing hale Mary's and slide jobs.

Macri finally cleared Rico. Rico's night unfortunately ended early but that's okay because he wins at Knoxville the next night.

On the restart, the concrete kid got a little pressure from Buddy 'the dirt driver' Kofoid, but we all know too well this season, Macri hammers down and checks off his 17th win of the season, and we're only halfway through the season.

'Backpacking' for kids at BAPS

The final weekend in July, means a new school year is right around the corner.

It wasn't just kicking up the dirt at BAPS Saturday night, It was time to help local kids in need.

The track teamed up with Thrivent Financial to pack school supplies in over 120 backpacks. During intermission, fans and drivers packed everything from notebooks to folders, craft supplies and pencils.

The backpacks will help two area elementary schools, Red mill and Newberry. This is their way of giving back to those that support them.

"There's a lot of kids in the area that need backpacks and school supplies so we'd figured we'd take the opportunity to do so. We get some grant money every year through my company, Thrivent financial and we decided to bring that grant money here, tonight, to help pack 120 backpacks for local school kids," said Mike Gallagher, Thrivent Financial Consultant.



"This means a lot that they (BAPS and Thrivent) come together like this to give back. BAPS is always involved in this kind of stuff that we giveback to kids and the kids are the future of the sport and everything so, we try to do the best we can to get the kids involved and give them what they need," said Tony Jackson, Super Sportsman driver #88.

The backpacks will be handed out to kids at Red mill and Newberry elementary, later on this week.

Local Track Results

Williams Grove rained out Friday but a loaded show at Port Royal Saturday for the Twin 20s Living Legends Dream Race.



In the first feature, Lance Dewease took the early lead but it's not how you start, it's how you finish. On the final lap, Dylan Cisney used the high side to carry the most speed and coming out of four, he stole the lead and the win from the legend. A much needed win for Cisney after a heartbreaking crash leading a few weeks ago.

To the second feature, I'm sure he'd rather win, Dewease second in the first feature and does the same in the second feature as Danny Dietrich won the second Twin 20. Nice pocket change for the beach.

In the super late model feature, once 'scrub,' Rick Eckert got out to the lead. He went unchallenged for his second feature at the Speed Palace this season.